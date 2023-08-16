4 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Preseason Week 2
There are a lot of questions surrounding the Carolina Panthers heading into Preseason Week 2 at the Giants.
Carolina Panthers bubble players on offense
On a night we put up 0 points, which offensive bubble player made the best case for a roster spot? - John W.
This is a tough question, John.
Obviously, there were more lowlights than highlights from the Carolina Panthers' offense on Saturday. It was not a great showing whatsoever - even head coach Frank Reich agreed with that assessment as well as offensive line coach, James Campen.
I think most would say the player(s) that stood out from Saturday's loss to the New York Jets were running back Spencer Brown and journeyman wide receiver Javon Wims. I appreciated the power and balance the backfield presence offered in the run game, rushing for 34 yards on eight carries. I liked what I saw from the pass-catcher as he displayed good mitts and route-running ability.
However, the player I think could sneak his way onto the 53-man gameday roster is third-year right guard Deonte Brown, who has come a long way from his rookie season where he was at 364 pounds. The former Alabama Crimson Tide interior protector has lost nearly 30 pounds and looked more agile during training camp this offseason.
Brown was the best reserve offensive lineman on Saturday in a game that had a revolving door at the right guard position. The former sixth-round selection was consistently stonewalling defenders and did a great job looking for extra work in pass protection as well as the run game.
His performance could lead to better days for the second or third-team offensive line in the coming weeks. But it could go either way with Brown based on his time in the league so far.