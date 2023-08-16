4 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Preseason Week 2
There are a lot of questions surrounding the Carolina Panthers heading into Preseason Week 2 at the Giants.
Carolina Panthers OLB Brian Burns' contract
When will the Brian Burns deal be reached? - Austin S.
This question from Austin is one every Carolina Panthers fan in the United States and overseas has been asking for at least the last year.
I don't have any information or inside sources within the organization as to whether or not the team and star pass rusher Brian Burns are close to a deal. However, my sense is that his agent, Todd France, and Carolina's front office are waiting patiently to see what the San Francisco 49ers and Nick Bosa agree to once his extension goes through.
Once this happens, expect a trickle-down effect for the other top pass rushers from the 2019 NFL Draft class. And it would be a big surprise if Burns wasn't the next man up after that.
I applaud Burns for sticking it out with the team and not holding out. Of course, I wouldn't have much of an issue if he did.
He deserves to be paid as one of the best pure pass rushers in the game. If the former first-round pick out of Florida State gets close to or over $25 million per year with a ton of his contract guaranteed, Burns would deserve every penny.
Right now, it's a waiting game.
It's anxiety-driven and driving the fanbase crazy. I get it, I really do. However, this will work itself out as Carolina isn't going to let its most prolific edge defender reach free agency - even if that means utilizing the franchise tag.