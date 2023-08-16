4 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Preseason Week 2
There are a lot of questions surrounding the Carolina Panthers heading into Preseason Week 2 at the Giants.
Carolina Panthers RG options
Any chance of bringing in additional offensive line depth, especially at right guard? - Len M.
With Austin Corbett still on the Physically Unable to Perform list as he continues to recover from a torn ACL, the Carolina Panthers right guard spot has become a big weakness. It showed in a big way on Saturday.
Michael Jordan - not that M.J. - displayed why he should never touch an NFL field as a starter. Cade Mays - who was seen as the favorite to secure the right guard position until Corbett returns - didn't impress either.
The answer to Carolina's depth issues along the offensive line is likely on the roster. This is saying a lot about the free agent market in that position group as a whole.
There is no easy way to put it. The NFL has an offensive line depth issue.
The league continues to have difficulty finding quality depth either through free agency or the NFL Draft. This is why finding quality starters at all five spots is crucial to the success of any franchise.
I remember someone tweeted out the other day that defensive line depth is so much better than its counterpart and I cannot unsee that. It's easier for teams to find quality depth either on the edges or the interior of defenses because of the amount of talent that is churned out every offseason through the draft.
For Carolina, I think we will find out over these next two weeks whether rookie Chandler Zavala and undrafted free agent Nash Jensen become the interim starters at right guard. This is assuming they are ready to play on Friday night.
Zavala is considered by many as the future at the left guard if current starter Brady Christensen shows little improvement from 2022. Either way, the Panthers are in a tough spot. They need to protect Bryce Young all while hoping Corbett can get healthy sooner rather than later.