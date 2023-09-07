4 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Week 1 at Falcons
There are some issues facing the Carolina Pathers heading into Week 1.
Should the Carolina Panthers worry about the Falcons?
Which Falcons player do you see having the biggest impact against the Panthers on offense and defense? - @TLSPanthersV2
Don't let your bias fool you, the Atlanta Falcons have a talented team on both sides of the football - albeit with some areas of concern. In some ways, I feel like this is a loaded question because there are multiple players that could have a big impact against the Carolina Panthers.
Offensively, the biggest impact player has to be tight end Kyle Pitts, a unicorn at the position.
Pitts was a top-five selection in the 2021 NFL Draft and rightfully so. He moves as well as any wide receiver in the league and has shown progression as an in-line blocker at the line of scrimmage.
The former Florida Gator will be difficult to defend on Sunday. This is why I am hoping to see some of Jaycee Horn shadowing Pitts like he did at South Carolina.
Defensively, while I would like to say Grady Jarrett or Calais Campbell along the defensive front, star cornerback A.J. Terrell could give the Panthers wideouts some problems.
The former Clemson Tiger and first-round selection has great man coverage skills that allow him to shut down an entire portion of the field. Especially in zone drops when the Falcons go into Cover 3 or Cover 4.
Another name I would also mention is Jessie Bates III, one of the better free-range safeties in the game. He could keep rookie quarterback Bryce Young from taking more downfield attempts than you would hope.