4 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Week 11 vs. Cowboys
What burning questions are Carolina Panthers fans asking ahead of the team's Week 11 home matchup against the Dallas Cowboys?
The Carolina Panthers have reached what seems to be an all-time low.
The team is 1-8, the worst record in football. Despite optimism in the offseason surrounding rookie quarterback Bryce Young and the offense around him, the group has become arguably the worst since my first year as a young pup fan of the franchise in 2010.
All of this optimism was by no means the fault of Panthers fans. Owner David Tepper, general manager Scott Fitterer, and first-year head coach Frank Reich all pushed a narrative that this team was ready to win right now. That is certainly the case on the defensive side of the ball and special teams due to their recent performances despite a plethora of injuries.
Many questions need to be answered in the coming weeks and months. Changes are likely to be made if the losing streak continues, which it likely will at this rate.
The Panthers have already made personnel changes, cutting starting left guard Calvin Throckmorton with the likelihood of rookie Chandler Zavala getting another opportunity to grow.
Speaking of questions, Panthers fans have some that need to be answered.
In this edition of the Cat Crave mailbag, we will once again dive into the issues of the pitiful offense, Reich's control over the offense, and much more. Without further ado, here are four burning questions fans are asking ahead of a potential loss to the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys this weekend.