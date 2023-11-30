4 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Week 13 at Bucs
A lot of change has happened since Sunday...
Carolina Panthers head coach gig
With Frank Reich fired, the Panthers are now on another HC hunt. But with no first-round pick and limited cap space, how can the Panthers attract top-tier coaches? - Jack
Frank Reich is out after just 11 games, just over 11 months to the day that he was hired as the team’s sixth man at the helm. The Carolina Panthers are once again in the hunt for another head coach. Jack’s question is important, especially with whoever David Tepper is set to interview.
Are the Panthers an attractive team for head coach candidates?
I say, yes.
While I do understand the pessimism around Tepper as an owner, he’s going to drop a bag full of money to whoever he thinks should be the next coach. Any candidate would be attracted to the financial aspect.
Reich and Matt Rhule are and will be liking the amount of money they’re currently getting paid to not coach this franchise. That makes it all the more vital Tepper gets this hire right.
Another reason for Carolina being an attractive spot for head coaches is Bryce Young. The rookie quarterback is still highly thought of and was the No. 1 overall pick for a reason.
The film backs up he can still be a terrific quarterback in this league. Young's demonstrated flashes of accuracy, off-platform/out-of-structure playmaking ability, and amazing football IQ.
There aren’t a ton of pieces to lean on, offensively. However, right tackle Taylor Moton and running back Chuba Hubbard should be considered future or current building blocks going forward. There are also pillars on the defensive side of the ball such as Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, Frankie Luvu, and Jaycee Horn if healthy.
If Carolina can retain coaches such as Ejiro Evero and Thomas Brown, the job becomes a lot more attractive than it already is.
In terms of cap space, it isn’t limited. According to Over The Cap, the Panthers are expected to have just over $57 million in salary cap space with a ceiling north of $80 million through contract restructures, cuts, and trades.
A lot of cap space and enough draft capital in Days 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft should be enough for a decent head coach to come on board.