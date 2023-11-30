4 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Week 13 at Bucs
A lot of change has happened since Sunday...
Who should Carolina Panthers target at No. 33?
Will the Panthers target an LT or a WR with the 33rd pick? - Mike
It’s too early to say, Mike. A lot of things can change between now and late April. However, this a good discussion to have and I believe the Carolina Panthers do have options at No. 33 overall.
I’m hesitant about adding a true left tackle. As some of you know, I’m still a believer in Ikem Ekwonu’s talent. The technique needs to be better, something that can be coached and taught. I think the new regime will give him the benefit of the doubt and see how he performs in 2024.
A wide receiver is a no-brainer. This is looking to be one of the deepest draft classes at the position that I can recall, especially since my first year of doing draft evaluations in 2018.
Players such as Ohio State’s Emeke Egbuka, Texas’ Adonai Mitchell, Oregon’s Troy Franklin, and Texas’ Xavier Worthy are all worthy candidates at No. 33 overall, no pun intended.
There is always a possibility that a top wide receiver prospect falls. If that is the case, I would expect the team to be aggressive and attempt to move up. To be fair, it’s almost December, so these are mainly hypotheticals.
I could also see Carolina targeting a cornerback or pass rusher at No. 33. Let’s remember that the draft is seven rounds and there is the process of free agency beforehand. All of the team’s needs won’t be filled in one offseason, as much as we would like the real world to be like Madden.