4 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Week 16 vs. Packers
Fans have questions about what comes next for the Carolina Panthers.
Rebuilding the Carolina Panthers offensive unit
With limited draft capital and cap space, how can the Panthers rebuild their offensive unit? – Jack L.
Great question, Jack. I don't see the Carolina Panthers as a team with limited cap space or draft capital. It's very important that the next general manager can identify talent in the final two days of the NFL Draft while also working to create more financial flexibility through a variety of moves.
Over a week ago, I sent out this tweet going through the potential scenarios where Carolina can create cap space from the current $39.1 million mark they are currently at.
Let's look at the first scenario. By doing a base salary restructure of Taylor Moton's contract and designating cornerback Donte Jackson as a post-June 1 cut, the Panthers would have over $18.5 million and bestow nearly $58 million. That gives Carolina and the new general manager a lot of flexibility for extensions and free-agent signings.
Now, let's take it a step further for the second scenario. A restructuring of Austin Corbett's contract along with a post-June 1 cut of Adam Thielen, and post-June 1 trade designations of Hayden Hurst and Miles Sanders would save another $21.3 million, increasing their cap space to $79.3 million.
This would have the Panthers at the third-most cap space in the NFL.
That would be a significant jump with the addition of acquiring late-round draft capital. This is easier said than done and there is no guarantee the new general manager goes down this route. However, these six moves would save nearly $40 million combined
If this scenario came to fruition, it would allow for a potential spending frenzy at key offensive positions such as wide receiver, interior offensive line, and tight end.