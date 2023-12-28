4 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Week 17 at Jaguars
Fans have questions with just two weeks of the regular season remaining.
An improved Carolina Panthers OL?
What are your thoughts on the offensive line? – @carolinasurf76
In the last two games, the Carolina Panthers offensive line has allowed five sacks, eight pressures, and just one hurry. Considering how this unit has performed in the previous 14 contests, this is a considerable improvement. A lot of it has to do with the adjustments in the blocking scheme, personnel, and concepts deployed.
Let’s make something clear before I dive into this question further: this is an offensive line that needs improved depth and linemen that can compete for the starting jobs at both guard spots, center, and potentially left tackle. The answer to this question will not ignore the obvious needs within the group.
Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown has done a good job in recent weeks, implementing a combination of zone and gap-blocking concepts that allow the protection to get a body-on-body while driving off the ball with power. In pass protection, their sets have improved thanks to quick tempo and middle-of-the-field structures that allow Bryce Young to get the ball out quickly.
Right guard Nash Jensen, while being a great story as an undrafted free agent, was becoming the Achilles heel for the Panthers offensive line, being benched twice for Gabe Jackson. In those cases, the group showed considerable improvement and there is no reason why the recently signed veteran shouldn’t be the starter this coming weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Let’s see how the rest of the season turns out for this offensive line. Strong showings from Jackson and Cade Mays could earn them an opportunity to start next season or be competitive depth pieces during training camp in 2024.