4 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Week 2 vs. Saints
- CB issue
- GM on the hot seat?
- WR chemistry
- Playbook ineffectiveness
Carolina Panthers GM Scott Fitterer's seat temperature
Is Scott Fitterer on the hot seat? If no, why not? - Jaghy B.
This is a tough question for me, Jaghy. I'm very indifferent to this conversation for a couple of reasons.
First, Scott Fitterer gave himself a cushion in terms of his job security with the trade-up for Bryce Young in this year's NFL Draft. When a general manager does that, he doesn't seem too concerned about whether or not he survives the season.
Second, this is his first true offseason as a general manager in charge of roster personnel decisions. Matt Rhule had the final say in those conversations for the last two years, which makes it hard for me to put all of the blame on Fitterer for the lack of hits by the Carolina Panthers in the second or third day of the drafts pre-2023.
Even so, there should at least be some blame directed at the former Seattle Seahawks assistant GM. They could've secured Stephon Gilmore or Haason Reddick on long-term deals when they had the chance. However, there were salary cap issues and contracts involving homegrown talent to sort out.
Whether you agree or disagree with that is entirely at your discretion.
Again, it's hard for me to give a yes or no answer. I believe the Brian Burns contract situation will be sorted out in the coming days or weeks and I don't expect it to drag out long. If it doesn't, I'll begin to ask some questions and voice some frustrations.
Until then, I'll stay in the middle on this discussion.