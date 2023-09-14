4 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Week 2 vs. Saints
Carolina Panthers opening up the playbook
Are we going to be aggressive and open up the playbook? - Torrian H.
As I mentioned earlier, we talked about the amplification of issues on the Carolina Panthers following a loss. The true culprit from Sunday afternoon was the three turnovers committed. If it weren't for that, the visitors win the game by seven or 14 points and we won't be having this specific type of conversation to such an extent.
However, this is a fair concern that Torrian has brought up. I, for one, am against the notion that the Panthers' offense was vanilla this past weekend.
As a matter of fact, this offense showed more from a spacing, vertical, and horizontal standpoint than it ever did under former offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo.
I wish there was more play-action and bootleg usage in this offense to allow for Bryce Young to get into a rhythm in his first start. The play-action pass seemed effective when used, but it was far few in between.
On top of that, many of the wide receivers could not create separation consistently enough.
This offense has the potential to be very creative under Frank Reich and Thomas Brown. Therefore, it seems too early to say whether or not the play-calling should be handed off to the young protege.
Assuming top deep threat D.J. Chark is healthy, there might be a little bit more aggressiveness from this offense in Week 2 with the New Orleans Saints coming to town for a somewhat big early season matchup.
This week against New Orleans, I would hope to expect more play-action usage to get Young a clean platform to work with. Furthermore, I would like to see a more heavy dosage of the run game considering the successes of Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard.
This offense is equipped to allow Young's smooth transition during the opening stages of his career. Reich must take advantage of that.