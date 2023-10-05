4 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Week 5 at Lions
What burning questions are Carolina Panthers fans asking ahead of their Week 5 road matchup against the 3-1 Detroit Lions?
The Carolina Panthers have begun their 2023 season in the worst way imaginable. For the first time since 2010, the team has started 0-4 to start the year. If you're a fan, there is no doubt that you are feeling frustrated at what has transpired in recent weeks.
The losing is reaching a boiling point to where Bank of America Stadium is filled with the colors of the opposing team while fans on social media start to speculate about the job security of coaches and front-office executives. It has certainly turned into a you-know-what show, to put it lightly.
As a natural optimist, I try to be the devil's advocate; looking at the positive and both sides of the equation pertaining to different issues within the fanbase. This week's mailbag will be no different.
However, I plan on being quite honest and realistic with how things are going from either a coaching, player performance or organizational standpoint.
You, the fans, brought on some good topics for this week's Cat Crave mailbag. Without further ado, here are four burning questions fans are asking ahead of this week's tough road matchup versus the Detroit Lions.