4 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Week 5 at Lions
Carolina Panthers lack of TE usage
Why is Hayden Hurst not being used more? - Austin S.
Good question, Austin. It's been baffling to see the lack of usage with Hayden Hurst and the tight-end unit in general.
The tight-end room overall has a combined 104 receiving yards in four games. That's not good and quite ridiculous for a head coach who loves to utilize the position in his offense.
Hurst isn't Taylor Swift's new partner or George Kittle. He is still a very reliable and quality target in the passing game and an efficient run blocker.
For a Carolina Panthers offense that is struggling with separation at wide receiver, shouldn't there be more of a game plan to involve Hurst and Tommy Tremble? The short answer is undoubtedly.
Again, this goes back to Reich's inefficiencies as a play-caller. There is nothing this offense can hang their hat on in terms of productivity. It's time to get Hurst - who can be a legitimate go-to seam target for Bryce Young - and Tremble, who has flashed as a blocker and receiver, to get involved and help with inconsistencies post-snap.
A key name that has been excluded is veteran Ian Thomas, who is ahead of Tremble on the depth chart. Several missed blocks and a dropped pass in the end zone continue to tell the sad story of his struggles since entering the league.
The supposed successor for Greg Olsen might be playing his final season with the franchise.
Let's hope that over the next several weeks, we will see more of Hurst and Tremble in the passing game as well as an offense that can play to their strengths and help Young's development as an NFL quarterback.