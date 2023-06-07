4 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking entering mandatory minicamp
Addressing Carolina Panthers CB room
Why have we not addressed the CB room? - Brian Williams
Good question, Brian. I feel as though this is an underrated topic among Carolina Panthers fans. It seems the conversations have been mainly around the edge rusher position and whether or not the team could sign free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
With an underwhelming free agency class overall, I feel as though Carolina had a good shot at taking some of the better cornerbacks in the draft. Especially on Day 2 of the event with picks No. 39 and No. 93 overall.
If they wanted to have quality depth at the position, adding a rookie like D.J. Turner or Clark Phillips III would've helped add some boost to the room. Instead, Carolina still has the same top four cornerbacks from last season: Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson, Keith Taylor Jr., and C.J. Henderson.
When healthy, is it a great group? Not exactly.
Horn is arguably a top-10 player at his position and Jackson is an adequate starter. Taylor and Henderson have talent but struggled mightily in crucial situations.
Could that change under new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero? There's always that possibility, but this leads to the question from Brian as to whether or not the cornerback spot should be addressed.
To be honest, I don't think a new cornerback will added to the roster anytime soon. Looking at the list of free agents at the position, they're all players that likely want to be on a team ready to compete for a Super Bowl now.
The Panthers are not that whatsoever. It might be a couple of seasons or so until they are.
If anything, Carolina adds another option after roster cuts following the preseason. For now, it will be Jackson, Taylor, and Henderson as the top corners behind Horn.