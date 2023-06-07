4 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking entering mandatory minicamp
Carolina Panthers spending money on a pass rusher
Will we spend any of our cap on a DE? - Darrell Neeley
Great question, Darrell. I got into a conversation about this with someone on Twitter about the Carolina Panthers not adding a pass rusher, an area where they could use an upgrade and spend some money. After Leonard Floyd signed with the Buffalo Bills on Monday, it seems to me that the franchise isn't a big fan of this free agent class at the edge rusher position and I don't see them spending money in that area anytime soon.
The reason I've come to this conclusion is a few things. First, I believe Ejiro Evero and head coach Frank Reich do like the skill sets that Marquis Haynes Sr., Amare Barno, Yetur Gross-Matos, and D.J. Johnson possess. All four have the ability to contribute in some way.
While not ideal, the four pass rushers are better fits in this scheme than what Phil Snow and Al Holcomb showcased last season. I believe Haynes is the one ready to make a bigger impact due to his explosiveness, added power in the run game, and improved pass-rush repertoire.
Yes, I get the concern of not having a true elite pass rusher opposite of Brian Burns and that Evero's pressure rate with the Denver Broncos was near the bottom five of the league at 18.5 percent. This means they weren't getting home as much despite their high blitz percentages.
However, Evero now has Burns and several players that need playing time in pads to see what they're capable of. Gross-Matos and Johnson can set the edge. Haynes and Barno can tee off from the line of scrimmage and get after the quarterback.
It is certainly another gamble. But again, it feels like Evero likes this group.
This is more trying to explain how the coaches and front office may see things from my point of view, I have the same concerns as well.
Second, the Panthers are not Super Bowl contenders. The reason Floyd likely signed with the Bills is because of the scheme fit and also being a part of a roster that is more than capable of representing the AFC on the grandest football stage of all.
Does Carolina have the roster to represent the NFC in the sport's biggest game? No way, and this matters for veteran free agents like Floyd, Jadeveon Clowney, and Yannick Ngakoue.
They want to win a lot of football games and compete for championships in the process. That is not what the Panthers are right now.
Plus, Ngakoue does not fit Evero's scheme and I don't expect Clowney to consider a team hoping to make the postseason. I hope to be wrong about the latter, but that's how I view that idea right now.
Third, the team is being patient and not overreacting to what is happening in the league right now. Scott Fitterer won't spend the money unless there is a need to. He still needs to pay Burns, at the very least, $20 million per year, and there doesn't seem to be a sense of urgency from the front office at this time.
It doesn't make a ton of sense to sign anyone right now at the edge rushing spot or any position for that matter. The team is already at 90 players and they seem comfortable with who they like. The only way I could see the Panthers making changes is after cuts following the final preseason game.
For now, fans need to be patient and let things run their course.