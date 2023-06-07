4 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking entering mandatory minicamp
Most important need on Carolina Panthers roster
Which is the most important need: EDGE, CB, or OL depth? What is the most practical? - Dan Sisley
Call me crazy, but I think cornerback is the most important need on the roster right now.
Consider this: the Panthers have more depth and versatility at EDGE than they do at CB. They have players that fit Evero's scheme well in terms of setting the edge, defending the run, and rushing the passer in certain situations.
As I mentioned before in a previous question, there are injury and depth concerns. Horn is talented, yet he needs to stay healthy or the Panthers will be in the same situation they were at the end of last season. After the end of last season, it seems risky to have Henderson and Taylor as your No. 3 and 4 corners.
Could the team sign another corner between now and training camp? I wouldn't rule it out. I do think that just like some of the top available pass rushers, unsigned veteran CB such as Marcus Peters may wait to sign with a contender.
There is a chance undrafted free agent signee Rejzohn Wright could be the answer to Carolina's depth problems. I have heard some high praise from several draft pundits who graded Wright as a late Day 2 to early Day 3 prospect in this year's draft, and it seems like Wright has the size, IQ, and coverage skills to make the 53-man roster.
As for the offensive line, I do like the depth there. Second-year man Cade Mays and fourth-round pick Chandler Zavala are talented linemen with ceiling to be potential starters along the OL. Cam Irving and Justin McCray add the versatility and veteran leadership in that room as well.
If you were to ask me some of the weaknesses of the team right now, I would say CB depth and the lack of a solidified starter at EDGE are the only big concerns on the roster. Maybe depth along the defensive line and no true No. 1 wide receiver are concerns but they aren't big enough for me to sound the alarms.