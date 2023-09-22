4 burning questions from Carolina Panthers fans heading into Week 3 at Seahawks
Carolina Panthers fans have plenty on their minds.
Carolina Panthers adding more weapons
What wide receiver could we realistically bring in this season to help this WR room? - Austin S.
I don't see any available free agents that the Carolina Panthers could sign to help out their struggling wide receiver room. If there are any moves at the position, it will likely be through a trade. That said, I have three who could be potential targets.
The first is a familiar face, Curtis Samuel.
He continues to be a reliable No. 3 option for the Washington Commanders when healthy. Fans remember how reliable the former Panther was on third down during the 2020 campaign.
His speed, quickness, and route-running ability would make him the top option in Carolina's offense and allow the former Ohio State star to emerge as a dynamic weapon.
The second is a long-shot and likely a free agent target next offseason, Tee Higgins. The former Clemson Tiger is one of the best wide receivers in the league who is stuck behind one of the five best in Ja'Marr Chase.
Higgins would cost a lot, likely a 2025 first-round pick at this rate on top of a new contract. However, if it helps land the Panthers a true No. 1 receiver for Bryce Young, it will be worth it.
The third is Donovan Peoples-Jones. This is the same receiver that caught everything thrown his way in last year's Week 1 opener against the Panthers.
Peoples-Jones finds ways to get open and showcases great hands and size to work against press coverage. With the possibility of other receivers in Cleveland emerging to take his spot, it could be an option to target at the trade deadline or sooner.