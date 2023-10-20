4 Carolina Panthers we already know will (probably) be gone in 2024 at the bye
By Dean Jones
D.J. Chark - Carolina Panthers WR
It took a long time for the Carolina Panthers to secure the services of D.J. Chark in free agency. The wide receiver was examining all options before deciding on his next move and it was clear those in power were thrilled to seal the deal after receiving the news during Anthony Richardson's pro day.
Chark was set to provide a deep threat that the Panthers sorely needed after trading D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears in pursuit of solving their complex quarterback riddle. While the veteran has flashed on occasion, he's not yet met expectations.
There seems to be difficulty creating separation consistently where Chark is concerned. He looks a little lost within the scheme, although the chance for improvements cannot be dismissed now that offensive coordinator Thomas Brown is taking over play-calling duties from head coach Frank Reich.
The former second-round selection has brought in just 48.1 percent of his targets this season. Chark boasts 197 receiving yards and two touchdowns from five appearances, which is a microcosm of how things have unfolded with Carolina's passing game up to now.
Carolina should make upgrading their wide receiver room among their top priorities next offseason. Chark might be on the outside looking in after that, but he's still owed $3.136 million thanks to four voided years on his deal regardless of whether he's still on the team or not.