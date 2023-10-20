4 Carolina Panthers we already know will (probably) be gone in 2024 at the bye
By Dean Jones
Jeremy Chinn - Carolina Panthers DB/LB
This was an inconceivable notion to almost everyone after Jeremy Chinn's rookie season. The 2020 second-round selection got an immediate start at outside linebacker and took the league by storm, but it's been a steady decline since then and his future with the Carolina Panthers beyond 2023 is in some significant doubt.
Chinn's reps have diminished significantly since Ejiro Evero came in with his creative 3-4 base scheme. He's gone from a confirmed starter to being deployed in specialist packages, which is deeply concerning when one considers the number of injuries that the Panthers are dealing with on the defensive side of things.
The former Southern Illinois standout was seen as a potential trade candidate before the deadline. However, a quad injury is expected to keep Chinn out for up to six weeks, which makes it almost impossible to move him on and get something back in return.
What the future holds for Chinn is undecided. His athletic attributes are undeniable and he's already proven more than capable of putting up significant numbers in the right defensive system. But Carolina is no longer a good fit for the player, so taking his chances elsewhere should be his desired career path.
Considering the other influential figures that need extending and potentially franchise tagging, the Panthers are unlikely to put up much of a fight. Something that could be the spark Chinn needs to galvanize his professional career.