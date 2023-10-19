Panthers News: Jeremy Chinn, Adam Thielen, Miles Sanders and selling assets
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as yet another injury came to light for a defense on its knees?
The Carolina Panthers cannot seem to catch a break right now. Even though the team is currently enjoying some prolonged rest on their bye week, another injury complication emerged that comes with underlying ramifications attached.
That's exactly what the Panthers didn't want at this juncture, but they just have to roll with the punches. Before then, the topics generating column inches include Jeremy Chinn's prognosis, selling assets at the trade deadline, Miles Sanders' potential role moving forward, and a surprise trade for Adam Thielen being touted by the media.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers dealt Jeremy Chinn blow
As if things couldn't get worse for the Carolina Panthers, reports emerged that do-it-all defender Jeremy Chinn could miss up to six weeks with a quad complication. While the former second-round pick has been used sparingly within Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base scheme, it represents a blow considering how thin on the ground this team is on the defensive side of the football.
Of course, this comes with lingering implications. Chinn was one of the names being touted as a potential trade candidate before the deadline, with Jeremy Fowler of ESPN hinting that the Philadelphia Eagles could make a play for the athletic specimen to bolster their chances of contention.
That doesn't appear likely right now given this latest development. And with Chinn out of contract next spring, it remains to be seen whether or not he'll play any sort of role before a big decision comes regarding his future.