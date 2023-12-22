4 Carolina Panthers on their way to being cut barring a late-season turnaround
Things are hanging in the balance for these Carolina Panthers players.
By Dean Jones
Jammie Robinson - Carolina Panthers S
This might be a strange name to have on this list considering Jammie Robinson is a rookie. However, a new regime with no emotional attachment whatsoever to the defensive back will have no qualms about cutting him if they feel like it's the best thing for the Carolina Panthers moving forward.
The fifth-round selection has featured in just nine percent of defensive snaps this season. Robinson's made more of an impact on special teams than anything else. Considering the fifth-round selection was seen as a development project coming into the organization, this is an expected career path right out of the gate.
Robinson has flashed in both phases on occasion. His effort is always on point. What he lacks in talent compared to others, the former Florida State star more than makes up for with determination, discipline, and hard work.
It would be a shock if Robinson ended up being made surplus to requirements. But it cannot be dismissed entirely looking at how wholesale the staffing changes could end up being once the 2023 season concludes.
The NFL is a cutthroat business. Different coaches normally have their guys. Considering the Panthers have a starting safety tandem in Xavier Woods and Vonn Bell, the jury is still as to whether Robinson has a role to play in 2024 and beyond.
A strong end to the season would do his chances the world of good.