4 Carolina Panthers who'll benefit most from Dan Morgan's roster overhaul
Dan Morgan's roster haul wasn't bad news for everybody.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players could benefit most from Dan Morgan's significant roster overhaul during the 2024 offseason?
Dan Morgan has made some tough decisions this offseason. The Carolina Panthers had to do something drastic following a two-win campaign that descended into embarrassment once again. Despite the new general manager being complicit in the team's failings under Scott Fitterer, it's clear he was eager to remove the stench left by the former front-office leader.
Morgan has completely gutted the roster, removing established figures and transferring investment to the offensive side of the football. This is a gamble, but he's doing everything with the future in mind as part of gradual growth into contention.
Some fans are having a hard time with these roster choices, especially when it comes to defensive personnel. But there is no sentiment attached to Morgan's thought process, which could have brought unnecessary complications with such an underachieving group of players last time around.
Plenty of transactions are on the way with the NFL Draft on the immediate horizon. Until then, here are four Panthers players who stand to benefit most from Morgan's roster overhaul in 2024.
Shy Tuttle - Carolina Panthers DL
It's clear that Shy Tuttle wasn't best-suited to playing the nose tackle position last season. The Carolina Panthers forced him into the spot after releasing Marquan McCall and not replacing him effectively. This could change thanks to the arrival of A'Shawn Robinson in free agency.
If Ejiro Evero deploys Robinson as the nose tackle - which is entirely possible looking at his ability to clog space and effectiveness against the run - then Tuttle can switch to a 3-4 defensive end opposite Derrick Brown. In this scenario, it would be a big surprise if the former Tennessee college standout didn't reap significant rewards.