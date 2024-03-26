4 Carolina Panthers who'll benefit most from Dan Morgan's roster overhaul
Dan Morgan's roster haul wasn't bad news for everybody.
By Dean Jones
Adam Thielen - Carolina Panthers WR
Adam Thielen was something of a lone wolf within the Carolina Panthers wide receiver room last season. The productive veteran became Bryce Young's only reliable pass-catching asset and was heavily targeted as a result. He performed well en route to a 1,000-yard receiving campaign, but it was a damning indictment of the options overall.
The Panthers are making Bryce Young their top priority this offseason. They invested heavily in strengthening the offensive line interior with the signings of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. Those in power also managed to pull off a trade to acquire wide receiver Diontae Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This was a low-risk move by the Panthers considering the compensation. Johnson's proven production and exceptional route-running represent an immediate upgrade on anything aside from Thielen. The former undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State was visibly excited to welcome the new arrival. Considering how this could make his life easier, it's not hard to see why.
If Thielen can go to being a possession-type receiver most envisaged when he joined last spring, it's a win-win for everybody. Adding Johnson will help, but it's not enough. The Panthers must get another capable wideout from the college ranks and hope Jonathan Mingo can find his feet following an indifferent rookie campaign - something that could aid Young's cause greatly.
And once attention from opposing schemes isn't firmly on Thielen, he'll also benefit significantly.