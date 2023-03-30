4 Carolina Panthers set for bigger roles after early free-agent moves in 2023
It's been an interesting offseason, to say the least, for everyone associated with the Carolina Panthers. The franchise looks almost unrecognizable from the messy environment previous head coach Matt Rhule micromanaged, which has left fans feeling a sense of optimism they haven't experienced in some time.
Of course, putting it all together when things get serious represents the biggest stumbling block. The Panthers must also select the right franchise quarterback to lead them into a new era after securing the No. 1 overall pick from the Chicago Bears.
More is needed, there's no doubt about that. But the Panthers have six draft selections, $27.48 million in remaining salary-cap space, and plenty of young talent who could develop further under Carolina's new all-star coaching staff.
With this in mind, here are four Panthers players who could be in line for bigger roles based on their early free-agent moves in 2023.
Player No. 1
Amare Barno - Carolina Panthers DE/OLB
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly looking for another edge rusher before the 2023 NFL Draft. According to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, they aren't going to overpay despite having the second-most salary-cap space anywhere in the league.
Much will depend on what transpires before the draft, but Amare Barno could be set for more involvement next season. The former sixth-round pick flashed after being introduced gradually as a rookie and has the explosiveness to become a rotational 3-4 outside linebacker capable of making a difference.