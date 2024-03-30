4 Carolina Panthers who could see starting spots stolen by draft picks in 2024
It's a nervous wait for these Carolina Panthers players...
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players could lose their projected starting positions next season to the team's 2024 NFL Draft picks?
Dan Morgan is slowly winning his skeptics over following an impressive recruitment period up to now. The Carolina Panthers have hit the reset button, removing established stars while also improving key areas of the roster to give themselves a fighting chance of being more competitive next season. Money is tight as a result, which makes the 2024 NFL Draft more important than ever.
The Panthers haven't got a first-round selection to call upon, but they can still find immediate difference-makers and developmental pieces to bolster depth in the remaining rounds. Finding draft diamonds was a hard task for the two previous regimes, but Morgan is a respected talent evaluator who knows the sort of characters he needs to find.
It'll be interesting to see how things shake out during the all-important selection process. Those already on the roster will be taking a close interest and in some cases, nervously awaiting their respective fates.
With this in mind, here are four Panthers players who could lose their projected starting spots to draft picks in 2024.
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
According to ESPN's depth chart, Tommy Tremble is projected to be the team's No.1 tight end option following Hayden Hurst's release. This sentiment was echoed by Dan Morgan and Dave Canales during the NFL owners' meetings. Both seemed confident more can be generated from the former third-round selection out of Notre Dame with increased targets, although there's no guarantee they'll come to fruition.
The Carolina Panthers need to find a contingency plan in the event Tremble fluffs his lines. This is a strong-looking draft class for tight ends - especially at the top end. Looking at the team's needs, there could be room to bring in a gifted recruit from the college ranks at some stage on Day 2.
Much will depend on the chosen prospect's transition in this scenario. But unseating Tremble cannot be dismissed based on the player's small career sample size in the passing game.