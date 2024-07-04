4 Carolina Panthers draft picks who could be cut after 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers haven't enjoyed much draft success in recent years. A few have exceeded expectations, but it's been largely underwhelming for one reason or another. Those who laid such rocky foundations are no longer around, so hopes are high this can result in a more prosperous future with a clear plan for progress.
There is growing optimism that the Panthers will show signs of life next season. Dave Canales worked hard to increase morale in the building over early off-season workouts. The new head coach's methods went down well with his players. It was a small step, but a positive one nonetheless.
Intensity and tempo will ramp up considerably at Carolina's upcoming training camp in Charlotte. The roster improvements coupled with new schematic concepts increase urgency across the board. Everyone is getting a fresh chance to prove themselves. But the need to hit the ground running cannot be overstated.
Previous statuses have been ripped up as a new era dawns. Anyone not displaying the correct growth or effort won't last long regardless of their status. With this in mind, here are four Panthers draft picks who could be cut after camp in 2024.
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
Let's get this one out of the way early.
The Carolina Panthers got almost nothing from Terrace Marshall Jr. over his first three seasons. Big things were expected of the former second-round selection following a standout college career at LSU. Offseason flashes have been prevalent. This hasn't resulted in much consistent production within a competitive setting.
Marshall's frustrations reached a boiling point last season. He handed in a trade request and was permitted to seek alternative employment. No offers worth consideration arrived, but the new regime is giving him one final chance to prove his worth this offseason.
The Panthers increased their wide receiver options in the event Marshall cannot reach higher expectations. Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette immediately go above him on the depth chart. Ihmir Smith-Marsette re-signed and boasts intriguing versatility within Dave Canales' system. David Moore will also fancy his chances of making the roster thanks to his previous connection with Carolina's head coach.
This doesn't bode well for Marshall's chances. Dan Morgan won't hesitate to go in a different direction if improvements don't arrive.