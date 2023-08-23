4 Carolina Panthers entering the last chance saloon in 2023 preseason finale
Time is running out for these Carolina Panthers players.
By Dean Jones
Gary Jennings - Carolina Panthers WR
There's been a lot to like about the way Gary Jennings has applied himself since joining the Carolina Panthers this offseason. However, the wide receiver room is stacked and the numbers game alone dictates that his roster hopes are hanging in the balance.
One could make a strong case for five positions being filled right now. The emergence of Shi Smith means he's also in a strong position to secure a place on the 53, which leaves perhaps one more slot available if the Panthers allocate seven to their pass-catchers.
Jennings could force the issue with a strong preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. It certainly looks like he belongs, giving a tremendous account of himself throughout camp and also making the most of warmup targets when they arrive.
As previously stated, this is a crowded room. The Panthers made a number of key additions after including D.J. Moore in the trade package that secured Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, which means it might be a committee approach rather than a true alpha at the position unless someone far exceeds expectations.
What that means for someone like Jennings is undetermined. But this is a precarious situation for a player that hasn't touched a regular season NFL field since 2019 with the Miami Dolphins.