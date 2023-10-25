4 Carolina Panthers failing to meet expectations through the 2023 bye week
Hopes were high for this Carolina Panthers unit.
By Pierre Davis
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
Terrace Marshall Jr. was drafted in 2021 during the Matt Rhule campaign. However, the Carolina Panthers decided to keep him around after trading D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears.
The former LSU Tiger was expected to step up and fill the void left in the wide receiver room alongside free agent signings Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark. Unfortunately, things haven't gone as planned for the Panthers.
To some extent, we must cut Marshall some slack in his young career. He has only started in 14 of his 32 games over three years and had his early development significantly hindered by Rhule and his coaching staff who were not up to typical NFL standards.
Marshall has caught 16 passes out of 27 targets for 114 receiving yards with a catch rate of 59 percent in five games. He played 90% of snaps in Week 1, but his contributions have fluctuated ever since, dropping as low as 32% at the Miami Dolphins.
There is an apparent lack of trust in the young wideout, leading to the coaching staff limiting his role and the front office granting Marshall permission to seek a trade. Nothing concrete has emerged as yet, but it does nothing to enhance his chance of increased involvement whether he sticks around or not.