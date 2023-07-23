4 Carolina Panthers fan favorites in danger of being cut before Week 1
- The struggling WR
- RB surprise?
- Hybrid problems?
- Pass-rusher outcast
By Dean Jones
Raheem Blackshear - Carolina Panthers RB
Of all the players on this list, cutting running back Raheem Blackshear appears the most unlikely. Although nothing can be completely dismissed under a new coaching staff who have yet to reveal their big roster plans in full.
Blackshear made a good impression when scooped off the Buffalo Bills practice squad, proving a reliable complimentary option when given carries and also catching the eye as a kick returner for good measure. However, the Carolina Panthers opted to spend decent money on Miles Sanders in free agency, which means opportunities might be limited once again next time around.
If Sanders and Chuba Hubbard are the locks, it leaves Blackshear looking to hold off challenges from Spencer Brown and Camerun Peoples. He's the clear-cut favorite for the No. 3 spot right now, but that could all change depending on what transpires at training camp.
Peoples, in particular, is an interesting young upstart. The former Appalachian State star has his sights set on making an impact, working hard throughout the offseason, and also developing an eye-catching rapport with quarterback Bryce Young in a relatively short space of time.
The Panthers could take four running backs into the roster if both Blackshear and Peoples put in convincing performances. But it's likely to be a straight fight between the two in the ungodly humidity that envelops Spartanburg at this time of year.