4 Panthers free agents who must be re-signed after D'Onta Foreman loss
Which Carolina Panthers free agents must be re-signed as a matter of urgency after the team lost running back D'Onta Foreman to the Chicago Bears?
After the Carolina Panthers made a big splash by signing free-agent running back Miles Sanders, it was revealed they also wanted to keep D'Onta Foreman to further bolster the backfield. His production when tasked with starting responsibilities last season was encouraging, but the former Texas standout decided to take his chances elsewhere, instead.
Foreman became the latest former Panthers player to sign with the Chicago Bears. This is a growing trend this offseason thanks to D.J. Moore's arrival via the trade that got Carolina the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, with backup quarterback P.J. Walker also moving to the Windy City to support Justin Fields.
Considering Foreman signed a one-year deal worth $3 million, it was probably the promise of more involvement that tipped the scales. Something the Panthers couldn't provide once they made a big commitment to Sanders.
With this topic in mind, here are four Panthers free agents that must be re-signed in the immediate aftermath of Foreman's departure.
Player No. 1
Eddy Pineiro - Carolina Panthers K
Despite a report from Will Kunkel of FOX Charlotte stating the Carolina Panthers were moving forward with Zane Gonzalez as their starting kicker in 2023, there appears to be a willingness to bring back Eddy Pineiro after his standout campaign last time around.
Aside from his massive choke at the Atlanta Falcons, it was positive from Pineiro. But the player might be looking for a guaranteed chance to start next season rather than enter a kicking competition with Gonzalez once he returns from injury.
Having two reliable options heading into the preparation period would be a wise move. Whether it's something that interests Pineiro depends on whether he gets a better offer from elsewhere.