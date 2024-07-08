4 Carolina Panthers holdovers who could be cut after 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
Significant alterations were expected and delivered by the Carolina Panthers this offseason. The franchise endured one of its most embarrassing seasons last time around. Two wins were attained. Friction was rife among the coaching staff. David Tepper brought further shame to the organization as they descended to rock bottom. It's going to be a long road back to contention as a result.
Dan Morgan and Dave Canales made a positive start to life in prominent leadership positions. Anyone who survived their initial roster cull will get a fair chance to prove their worth. At the same time, it comes with no guarantees aside from a select few who are viewed as rare cornerstone pieces.
Canales stated there is no sentimental value attached to Carolina's roster construction. Anyone not fitting into their new way of thinking won't last. There must be genuine conviction in each member of their upcoming 53-man roster. It's not hard to see where the problems could emerge otherwise.
Training camp is a big chance for players to stake their claim. Canales and his staff will be watching intently, so making every rep count and displaying the right attitude are surefire ways to get noticed.
Of course, it could go the other way. With this in mind, here are four Panthers holdovers from the previous regime who could be cut before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.
Chandler Wooten - Carolina Panthers LB
The Carolina Panthers made some alterations to their linebacking corps this offseason. Losing Frankie Luvu to the Washington Commanders was deeply disappointing. Josey Jewell came into the fold in free agency. Dan Morgan also picked up a long-term option after spending the No. 72 overall selection of the 2024 NFL Draft on Trevin Wallace.
This increased competition for places doesn't bode well for those further down the pecking order. Chandler Wooten fits into this category entering Year 3 with the team.
Wooten is a solid special teams presence, which works in his favor. However, his lack of impact on the defensive rotation coupled with frustrating injury problems means his fate is hanging in the balance.
Anything less than a rousing effort could see the Panthers go in a different direction. Wooten would be a candidate for the practice squad in this scenario.