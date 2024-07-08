4 Carolina Panthers holdovers who could be cut after 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
Stephen Sullivan - Carolina Panthers TE
It's been a long time since the Carolina Panthers had any decent production from their tight-end unit. The days of Greg Olsen producing Pro Bowl-caliber performance levels are long gone. Dan Morgan set about putting this right throughout his first offseason at the helm.
The Panthers released Hayden Hurst after just one season. Tommy Tremble is finally getting his big opportunity to shine from a prominent position and was praised by head coach Dave Canales for his emerging leadership. Underachieving veteran Ian Thomas also began Carolina's offseason program well and could feature more than many initially anticipated.
There was one notable incoming. The Panthers used the No. 101 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft on Ja'Tavion Sanders. Although there is some work ahead for the rookie as a blocker, his supreme athleticism and ability to create mismatches should ensure the former Texas standout gets a fair share of targets in Year 1 providing his transition goes smoothly.
What this means for others vying for roster spots is unclear. The aforementioned trio looks like roster certainties right now, so much will also depend on how many tight ends the Panthers take through onto their 53-man roster.
Stephen Sullivan is facing an uncertain future. The veteran's been around the Panthers for a long time without ever truly establishing himself. There have been flashes of promise, but nowhere near enough to warrant consideration as a focal point within Canales' expansive scheme.
Sullivan saw more involvement last season. The LSU product brought in 12 receptions from 24 targets for 125 receiving yards. He gained just eight yards after the catch and was credited with one drop.
There's a lot to like about Sullivan's size and athleticism. It hasn't come together as yet, so he could be on the chopping block if strides aren't made and others in the tight end room continue to flourish under Canales' expert guidance.