4 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering the 2024 NFL Draft
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are about to embark on what promises to be another fascinating NFL Draft process. Those in power can do nothing about the fact they've handed the No. 1 overall selection to the Chicago Bears. They have to maximize the resources available and make sure the roster looks in better shape once the all-important selection event concludes.
There's been a level of damage limitation about the Panthers' thought process throughout the offseason. The incompetent previous regime led by Scott Fitterer left a terrible mess. Cleaning it up entirely will take time, but there seems to be a more collaborative approach that should stand the franchise in good stead moving forward.
It might be a quiet Day 1 for fans, but things will pick up after that. The Panthers have seven selections over the remaining six rounds, which could increase further if a first-round talent of interest drops out of the first 32 picks and a team is willing to strike a deal with those in power. Dan Morgan has options. Making the most of them will be crucial.
Looking ahead to the pivotal event, here are four Panthers firmly on the hot seat entering the 2024 NFL Draft.
Shy Tuttle - Carolina Panthers DL
The Carolina Panthers signed A'Shawn Robinson in free agency to bolster their defensive front. Despite speculation linking him with the nose tackle spot within Ejiro Evero's creative 3-4 base scheme, it's something he pushed back on during his recent media availability.
All signs point to Shy Tuttle getting another look as Carolina's anchor on the defensive front. However, his production last year was indifferent.
He didn't look technically sound or imposing enough to clog space up the middle. Having Robinson and Derrick Brown alongside him should help, but the Panthers would be foolish not to explore the possibility of acquiring a genuine nose tackle at some stage during the 2024 NFL Draft.
We'll find out what the coaching staff and front office think of Tuttle during the selection process. If they target his potential replacement as a matter of urgency, a situation could emerge where the player is demoted to an expensive backup role as a result.
