Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Final countdown edition
We are getting ever closer to the 2024 NFL Draft.
The time has finally arrived. We are now just days away from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft and a crucial step in the rebuilding of the Carolina Panthers. These are either anxious or exciting times for fans considering the unique format for the franchise this year with no first-round selection.
Heading into the draft, general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales have made it clear they want to make the team overall a better, more cohesive group. In their pre-draft press conference, they mentioned that the team is looking for playmakers in general and not singling on a specific side of the football.
As we all know, Bryce Young showed glimpses of being a great NFL quarterback throughout his rookie season, including a breakout performance versus the Green Bay Packers late into the campaign. Surrounding him with sufficient talent is near or at the top of the list for Morgan and Canales, but they also understand the need to take away the football. Especially the former, who was a star linebacker for Carolina in the early 2000s.
It is very difficult to project who will be available when the Panthers kick off the second night of the draft with No. 33 and No. 39 overall selections. If they had their original first-round pick, the No. 1 overall pick, the conversation would be centered around trading back for significant capital or selecting one of Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. or Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt.
Using the Pro Football Network simulator, this final seven-round mock draft not only presents a scenario but also my best guess for what may happen during the second and third days of the event. It’s been a long draft cycle and that is coming to a close soon. Without further ado, here is my final 2024 Panthers mock draft.