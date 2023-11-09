4 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 10 at Bears
By Dean Jones
Jonathan Mingo - Carolina Panthers WR
It doesn't look like D.J. Chark will be available after the wide receiver was listed as doubtful for Week 10. This is the latest in a long line of significant injury issues surrounding the Carolina Panthers this season - something that's brought their complete lack of depth in certain position groups firmly under the microscope.
Carolina's coaching staff has been quick to point out that it's next man up, as always. Make no mistake, Chark's absence means Jonathan Mingo must step up and make a bigger contribution.
Mingo has been inconsistent at best throughout his rookie campaign. The Panthers had high hopes for their second-round selection right out of the gate, but he's struggling to create separation, and accusations of lacking effort are strewn across social media on certain play designs.
The physical tools are all there where Mingo is concerned, it's about time he started showing them. He's had more than enough time to find his NFL legs, so this looks like a good game to put up better numbers on the national stage.
This bears more significance when one considers the Chicago Bears are giving up 256.9 per game through the air on average. Mingo's got his whole career ahead of him, but the Panthers didn't draft him high for the wideout to become an innocent bystander more often than not.
With 20 receptions from 38 targets for 200 receiving yards up to now, Mingo needs to step up. Otherwise, the Panthers will find others that can during the 2024 offseason.