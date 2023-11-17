4 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 11 vs. Cowboys
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers find themselves firmly on the hot seat entering their daunting Week 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys?
Nobody is expecting miracles from the Carolina Panthers this weekend. The Dallas Cowboys are coming to town and their fans will pack the stands at Bank of America Stadium in pursuit of making this a glorified home game for a team that looks capable of going on a deep postseason run in 2023.
The Panthers couldn't be any further from harboring such ambitions. They are 1-8 for a reason and unless something changes over their remaining eight contests, team owner David Tepper could be forced into another complete reset.
That ensures the stakes couldn't be higher in the coming weeks. It's been a difficult time for almost everyone involved, but being a heavy underdog could allow an extra sense of freedom despite things not looking too promising right now.
With this in mind, here are four Panthers firmly on the hot seat entering Week 11 versus the Cowboys.
Bradley Bozeman - Carolina Panthers C
Whether he's a good scheme fit or not is moot, the Carolina Panthers need more on the field from veteran center Bradley Bozeman. He remains a strong fan favorite and leading community presence, but questions are now being asked about his ability to produce the goods within a zone-blocking system.
Bozeman is a mauler who thrived in a power run offense under Steve Wilks and Ben McAdoo in 2022. Things haven't been nearly as profitable this time around, which won't have gone unnoticed by the Dallas Cowboys as part of their planning.
Several key front office personnel, coaches, and even Nicole Tepper watched the offensive line closely during practice this week. That puts the likes of Bozeman on notice in no uncertain terms.