4 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 11 vs. Cowboys
The heat is on...
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
This is not a good situation for Bryce Young's development. The Carolina Panthers are once again changing offensive play-callers, which is yet more instability for a promising quarterback going through some significant complications during his first season in a professional environment.
Young is developing some bad habits that weren't evident at Alabama. This is down to a lack of trust in his offensive line, wide receivers that cannot generate separation with any frequency, and a bland offensive scheme easily figured out by opposing defenses.
Also, coaching. But we'll get to that shortly.
Questions are starting to emerge among sections of the fanbase about whether the Panthers made the correct decision at No. 1 overall. C.J. Stroud entering the NFL MVP conversation doesn't help, but most analysts are sympathetic to Young's plight rather than placing too much blame in his direction.
The Dallas Cowboys are unlikely to make things any easier for Young despite not having Trevon Diggs or Leighton Vander Esch to call upon. Young needs to put in a better performance in the face of severe adversity, which will be easier said than done given how Carolina's offense looked with Frank Reich calling plays previously.
Young landed on the injury report on Thursday, which isn't thought to be concerning. However, the signal-caller must put in a decent effort in Week 11 for the Panthers to stand any chance of keeping this contest close.