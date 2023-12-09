4 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 14 at Saints
The heat is on with landmark changes on the horizon once again...
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Bryce Young is low on confidence right now. That's a fact, but who could blame the quarterback for feeling a little down after ending up with such a dysfunctional organization?
Revelations courtesy of Joe Person and Dianna Russini from The Athletic this week centered on Young's development. So many people in the building had a different opinion of how to fix growing flaws. Some even went to team owner David Tepper behind head coach Frank Reich's back.
Some even wanted Young benched based on reports. Just a sorry state of affairs all around and the quarterback is suffering as a result.
What Young must think internally of the situation is anyone's guess. Going from a highly structured environment at Alabama under Nick Saban to this is extreme. This makes finishing the campaign strongly of critical importance heading into another offseason of great change.
Young will be the first to admit he's not played well. There are flashes of what he could do with better weapons, but that's not enough to pull the Panthers out of their current slump.
This won't go unnoticed by the New Orleans Saints. Their pass-rush remains capable of wreaking havoc and the secondary ranks No. 7 in yards allowed per game. Young must overcome these challenges somehow to avoid further scrutiny down the stretch.