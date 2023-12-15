4 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 15 vs. Falcons
By Dean Jones
James Campen - Carolina Panthers OL coach
Bryce Young's rookie season has been an unmitigated disaster. It's starting to take its toll on the quarterback through confidence issues and almost no trust in anything around him currently.
He can say otherwise during media availability, but it's clear as day. This all starts up front with an offensive line unfit for purpose.
The regression after a promising 2022 is alarming. Carolina's scheme is thrusting most into assignments they aren't comfortable with and it shows weekly. This cannot continue for much longer if the Panthers want to maximize Young's talent.
Coaching matters. James Campen has come under fire for the way Carolina's protection is performing. Unless there's a miracle cure over the next four games, the experienced figure will be another on his way out of the door.
Campen remains highly respected around the league. He is also one of two coaches to survive the previous turnaround under Frank Reich. It's unlikely he would - or perhaps want to - stick around in 2024.
The Panthers' offensive line is unable to pick up the most simple stunts and shifts in pursuit of keeping Young in a clean pocket. It's a damning indictment of preparation week-to-week. Something that's made the rookie signal-caller more hesitant than at any stage throughout his football life.