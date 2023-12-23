4 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 16 vs. Packers
By Dean Jones
Jonathan Mingo - Carolina Panthers WR
Being on the hot seat can also mean a big performance is needed. Jonathan Mingo's come on encouragingly over the last few weeks. Sunday's clash with the Green Bay Packers represents a chance for the second-round pick to have a genuine breakout game.
The Packers' secondary is going through some significant complications currently. They haven't defended the pass effectively in recent contests. Miscommunications are rife. There are a lot of square pegs trying to go into round holes under defensive coordinator Joe Barry.
While the Carolina Panthers haven't exactly set the world alight in the passing game themselves, that does not detract from what a huge chance this is to take strides forward. Mingo is growing in confidence. His route-running is progressing. Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown is finding ways to scheme the Ole Miss product open and allow him to generate yards after the catch.
If Mingo can become the focal point and make big plays against a secondary devoid of confidence, it'll do his hopes the world of good. Some fans had already written the wideout off following an indifferent start to life at the next level. Now that Frank Reich is out of the equation, we're starting to see what the player might be capable of long-term.
Of course, we also thought the same thing about Terrace Marshall Jr. after he came on under Steve Wilks in 2022. Looking at how that turned out, Mingo must show consistency toward longevity. Dominating in Week 16 is a good place to start.