4 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 16 vs. Packers
The pressure is on these Carolina Panthers heading into Sunday's game...
By Dean Jones
Yetur Gross-Matos - Carolina Panthers OLB
Yetur Gross-Matos put on a run-stopping clinic in Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons. The outside linebacker set the edge with superb efficiency. His gap discipline was exceptional. He made tackles count when it was time to lay the wood.
This was another step in the right direction for Gross-Matos. The former second-round selection has come on leaps and bounds in the final year of his deal. Something that's come with more effective coaching under Ejiro Evero and his staff coupled with the urgency of salvaging his future with the Carolina Panthers.
Much like the situation with the two aforementioned players on this list - and the one to come - Gross-Matos must keep this up throughout Carolina's remaining regular-season engagements. This would make it difficult for any incoming regime to let him go rather than offering him a new deal.
That is how high the stakes are for Gross-Matos. Sunday's game represents another tough challenge versus the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon can be a devastating tandem when in the mood. The Penn State product needs to be at the top of his game to prevent the duo from gaining ards off the edge.
If Gross-Matos can maintain or perhaps even enhance his contribution in Week 16 and beyond, he can walk away from the 2023 season knowing improvements were made. Something that shouldn't go unnoticed by those coming into the organization as part of yet another overhaul.