4 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 16 vs. Packers
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Conditions were difficult in Week 15. High winds and heavy rain meant protecting the football was of paramount importance. This meant all eyes were on quarterback Bryce Young to step up and keep the Carolina Panthers moving forward in tough circumstances.
Young was meticulous in his distribution. He didn't take unnecessary risks. He showcased his eye-catching mobility when given the chance. More importantly, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft kept everyone calm and focused during a masterful final drive to secure his second win.
The final drive was a sample of what the Panthers could expect once they surround Young with more weapons. He was clutch and poised in equal measure. His throws were on point after getting the necessary protection from Carolina's offensive line.
Again, it was only one game - even if it was arguably the best of Young's career. Keeping this up down the stretch will ensure the former Alabama sensation leaves his rookie campaign on high. As previously stated, the Green Bay Packers secondary is going through some troubling times.
All signs point to a big game from Young. His demeanor completely changed after cutting a forlorn figure more often than not this season. But where football's most critical position is concerned, consistency is key.
Young deserves enormous praise for overcoming unstable circumstances this season. The jury is still out to a certain extent, but the flashes alone suggest the Panthers might have something on their hands if they do right by the Heisman Trophy winner this offseason.