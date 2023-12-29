4 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 17 at Jaguars
By Dean Jones
Donte Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB
It'll be interesting to see what emerges from today's practice session regarding Jaycee Horn and Troy Hil. Both cornerbacks haven't been seen at all this week thanks to injury. Not participating on Friday will put their chances of taking the field on Sunday at the Jacksonville Jaguars in serious doubt.
Even if Horn and Hill can go, it's unlikely either will be at 100 percent. This piles exponential pressure on Donte Jackson to continue what's been a surprisingly good second half of 2023 for the veteran.
Don't look now, but Jackson is performing better than most. He looks more assured in coverage. His run support is also coming on a significant amount. If the same trend continues over the final two games, the Carolina Panthers have a big decision to make where the former second-round selection is concerned.
Jackson looked like a prime salary-cap casualty with more than $10 million in savings attached to a post-June 1 release. While that might still prove to be the desired route, the LSU product can bolster his hopes of seeing out the final year of his deal with another solid outing against Jaguars wideout Calvin Ridley.
Regardless of whether the cornerback room is depleted in Week 17, there is an expectancy for Jackson to produce the goods. The player also has a heightened sense of urgency to remain consistent with another head coaching change on the immediate horizon.