4 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 5 at the Lions
At 0-4, fingers are being pointed...
By Dean Jones
D.J. Chark - Carolina Panthers WR
We are only three games into D.J. Chark's career with the Carolina Panthers, but fans have every right to expect more from the wide receiver. He's flashed moments of genuine quality - primarily in Week 2 at the Seattle Seahawks - but the player's two games at Bank of America Stadium left a lot to be desired within an offensive scheme that lacks any real invention to keep opposing defenses on their toes.
With rumors running wild about the Panthers potentially going in for another wideout to further assist Bryce Young before the deadline, Chark might be nervously looking over his shoulder. He's a great teammate and has the skills to offer something different if the schematic concepts allow, but unless Frank Reich starts gambling a little more downfield, the Pro Bowler's production will suffer.
This is extremely disappointing when one considers the chemistry Chark and Young developed throughout the offseason. Until reinforcements arrive, Reich would be wise to get this connection going early and often at the Detroit Lions.
Chark will have some added motivation in this one. The former second-round selection spent the 2022 campaign with Detroit - gaining 30 receptions for 502 receiving yards and three touchdowns before both parties went their separate ways - something that should guarantee he'll be after revenge by any means necessary.
Now is the time for Chark to deliver. Anything less could come with grave consequences attached considering how other pass-catchers aside from Adam Thielen are also struggling.