4 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat in Week 8 vs. Houston Texans

By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers find themselves on the hot seat entering Week 8 against the Houston Texans at Bank of America Stadium?
After a good period of rest and reflection, the Carolina Panthers resume their 2023 regular season engagements this weekend against the Houston Texans, There are plenty of exciting storylines to watch, with Bryce Young vs. C.J. Stroud and Thomas Brown taking over play-calling duties just two situations to monitor closely.
More important above all else is the Panthers' need to get a win in the column. They are the only NFL team remaining without a triumph, which is something that has to change at the earliest possible opportunity to silence increasing doubts about where this regime might be headed so soon into their tenure.
Carolina has a chance to build some positive momentum over the next three contests if the correct adjustments have been made during the bye. But Frank Reich and his staff would be wise not to underestimate the ascending Texans led by the highly impressive DeMeco Ryans.
Another nail-biting afternoon awaits, one suspects. Looking ahead, here are four Panthers on the hot seat in Week 8.
James Campen - Carolina Panthers OL coach
It seems for all the smart money as if Austin Corbett will be back on the offensive line versus the Houston Texans. The Carolina Panthers have missed the veteran interior presence more than arguably any other, so this is a major boost to a unit that's gone through some complications over their first six games.
The bye week came at the perfect time considering what unfolded beforehand. This bears more significance where those in front of quarterback Bryce Young are concerned, which puts offensive line coach James Campen firmly under the microscope.
Campen worked wonders with the line last season and has gotten a relative pass for a steep downturn in production this time around. But with four of the starting five from 2022 available if Corbett does suit up, questions will be asked should this group perform poorly once again.