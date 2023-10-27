4 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat in Week 8 vs. Houston Texans
By Dean Jones
D.J. Chark - Carolina Panthers WR
The Carolina Panthers have got almost nothing from their wide receiver aside from Adam Thielen this season. Much of that could be blamed on Frank Reich's outdated schematic concepts, but the harsh reality could also be this group just isn't up to the required standard.
We'll find out for sure over the next 11 games now that offensive coordinator Thomas Brown is calling plays. He should bring a level of modernization to the in-game strategies coming from the Sean McVay coaching tree, which centers on scheming players open and putting them in the best possible positions to thrive.
This could mean good news for D.J. Chark. The veteran free-agent signing has amassed just 13 receptions for 197 receiving yards and two touchdowns through six weeks, bringing in 48.1 percent of targets and failing to create the consistent separation needed to excel.
Chark is talented enough to make more of a difference. You don't achieve more than 1,000 receiving yards in a season without being just that.
However, there's been something amiss during his stint with the Panthers up to now. Hopefully, Brown can get Chark back to the form of old starting this weekend against the Houston Texans.
Houston might be improving, but they are giving up 245.5 passing yards per game on average. With no Derek Stingley Jr. to call upon once again, opportunity knocks for Chark.