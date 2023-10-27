4 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat in Week 8 vs. Houston Texans
By Dean Jones
Donte Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB
This is not the first time Donte Jackson has landed on the hot seat list. However, this could also be his last game for the Carolina Panthers as the all-important trade deadline looms large.
Jackson's name has come up almost constantly as a potential candidate to be moved as the Panthers look to recoup assets as part of their long-term strategy. Nothing has become official as yet and when the cornerback asked general manager Scott Fitterer about the possibility, he reportedly brushed it off.
What fans should read into that is anyone's guess. Whether Jackson sticks around or not, he must give a good account of himself versus a Houston Texans passing attack performing well above expectations.
Nico Collins and rookie Tank Dell might not be the biggest names around, but they create separation and boast the ball skills to match. They also possess enough speed to expose Jackson, who's clearly lost some explosiveness since tearing his Achilles last season.
This is a must-win game for the Panthers. Therefore, they can ill afford Jackson becoming a liability once again considering how lethal quarterback C.J. Stroud can be with a clean pocket.
If this is Jackson's final time suiting up for the home team at Bank of America Stadium, he won't want to depart with a bad memory. And who knows, a standout display could make those in power think twice about parting ways with the former second-round selection out of LSU.