4 Carolina Panthers whose jobs are in danger after the 2023 preseason opener
Things aren't looking too promising for these Carolina Panthers players...
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players find their jobs in jeopardy after the team's embarrassing preseason shutout loss against the New York Jets?
There will be some harsh words said in team meetings this week as the Carolina Panthers reflect on their 27-0 thrashing by the New York Jets in Preseason Week 1. Whether this was a case of players believing their own hype or the coaching staff's scheme restrictions making things difficult, Frank Reich's men came crashing down to earth in front of their home fans at Bank of America Stadium.
This needs a positive response. The Panthers aren't too bothered about results at this stage as they gear up to make sure everything is in position for their Week 1 opener against the Atlanta Falcons, but it's also important to remember that performances like this cannot be tolerated to avoid further complications when things matter more.
Carolina's coaching staff knows there is a fine line at this time of year. But for the players, it's a case of working hard to cement their roster hopes or risk being shown the door.
With that in mind, here are four Panthers players whose jobs are in jeopardy after Preseason Week 1 against the Jets.
Michael Jordan - Carolina Panthers OL
Just how many more chances Michael Jordan will get remains to be seen. The Carolina Panthers brought back the interior offensive lineman for depth purposes after the 2023 NFL Draft, but he did nothing to suggest a roster spot was attainable after a disappointing performance against the New York Jets.
Jordan was hesitant, didn't seem to recognize his assignments, and became completely overawed by the occasion. This just wasn't good enough from the player's perspective and the former Ohio State star now has his work cut out altering perceptions.
It isn't the first time Jordan's flattered to deceive since joining the Panthers. Any further slip-ups at the New York Giants on Friday evening could see the end of his time in Carolina.