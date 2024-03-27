4 Carolina Panthers living on borrowed time after free agency upheaval
By Dean Jones
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
It seemed as if Terrace Marshall Jr. and the Carolina Panthers would go their separate ways looking at the growing frustration between both sides during the 2023 campaign. Perhaps surprisingly, the wide receiver is still around despite requesting a trade and being a non-factor once again.
Marshall is heading into a contract year and the financial ramifications surrounding his early release are minimal. Instead, Dan Morgan has opted to remove some higher earners from the equation. For now, at least.
The former second-round pick out of LSU remains on the books currently. However, his chances for prominent involvement under new head coach Dave Canales have diminished thanks to the acquisition of Diontae Johnson via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
His sharp route-running and ability to create separation with relative ease should be a tremendous asset for quarterback Bryce Young to call upon. The Panthers have a projected starting trio of Johnson, Adam Thielen, and Jonathan Mingo currently. Perhaps the most worrying aspect for Marshall is the exceptionally deep wide receiver class emerging from the college ranks this spring.
If the Panthers pick up one or two gifted young pass-catchers from the draft, they'd be in a position to cut Marshall loose. Until then, it's a waiting game for the player, but he can have no excuses whatsoever should Morgan opt to go down this route.