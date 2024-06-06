4 Carolina Panthers who can make themselves major money in 2024
By Dean Jones
Those who survived Dan Morgan's roster cull will get every chance to establish themselves in 2024. The Carolina Panthers are rebuilding the foundations and seem to have everyone on the same page at last. That won't guarantee success, but this cohesion is night and day from the atmosphere around the building under previous regimes.
Although there is optimism that strides can be made with head coach Dave Canales leading the charge, it's still a precarious situation. Morgan will be constantly assessing performance levels to determine what more is needed in the short term. He'll also be accumulating information throughout the campaign before making decisions on potential contract extensions.
Having some added financial incentive is only going to spur certain players on. Not many should consider themselves safe. They need to prove themselves all over again. This raised urgency must be harnessed correctly as the Panthers look to become more competitive.
With this in mind, here are four Panthers players who could make themselves some major money with strong seasons in 2024.
Xavier Woods - Carolina Panthers S
It went relatively overlooked considering how poor the Carolina Panthers were overall last season, but Xavier Woods had an outstanding season. The veteran safety is an underrated and integral part of Ejiro Evero's defensive puzzle. With one year remaining on his deal, there's a chance to get a lucrative extension with another strong campaign under his belt.
Woods came into the franchise and immediately imposed himself. Not many veterans acquired by the Panthers in recent seasons saw out their contracts. He's a rare example thanks to supreme consistency, the ability to impact proceedings in all phases, and communicating effectively from the backend.
The former sixth-round selectionwill be 29 years old when the time comes to begin contract negotiations. With another outstanding year of production, the Panthers could offer Woods a 2-3-year extension safe in the knowledge they're going to get plenty of bang for their buck.
This is guaranteed by any stretch of the imagination. But the signs are pointing upward for Woods heading into the new campaign.